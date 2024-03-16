Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Help Sell Girl Scout Cookies in West Hollywood

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are helping their daughter’s troop!

The 38-year-old cookbook author and the 45-year-old “All of Me” singer – along with their dog Petey – spent the afternoon helping their 7-year-old daughter Luna sell Girl Scout cookies on Saturday afternoon (March 16) in West Hollywood, Calif.

For their outing, Chrissy wore a black crop top with jeans while John wore a tan and black hoodie paired with black pants.

Chrissy recently took to Instagram to share some adorable photos of the couple’s four kids – daughters Luna and Esti, 1, and sons Miles, 5, and Wren, 8 months – along with a snap of John not wearing any pants.

Keep reading to find out more…“Babies and Girl Scouts and camping and Oscars weekend!” Chrissy captioned the below post.

If you missed it, Chrissy recently responded to some headlines about son Miles.