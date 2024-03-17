Reba McEntire Denies Calling Taylor Swift an 'Entitled Little Brat' After Super Bowl 2024

Reba McEntire is shooting down a rumor involving Taylor Swift.

A Facebook page titled America Loves Liberty shared a post claiming the 68-year-old star had an issue with how Taylor acted during her performance at the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Reba McIntire [sic] talks about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event,” the post said, before claiming that Reba said: “I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat.”

Reba shared a screenshot of the America Loves Liberty post and denied she ever said what the page claims, writing in her caption, “Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this.”

“Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry,” she added.

