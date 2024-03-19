Joe Jonas' Rep Responds to Sophie Turner's Request to Reactivate Divorce Case

Reports emerged on Monday (March 18) suggesting that Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas‘ divorce talks had broken down, so she filed documents with the court to expedite the ruling and settle the divorce.

Some took this as a sign that things might be getting contentious again between the pair.

Months ago, things seemed to be contentious when Sophie sued Joe for the return of their two daughters to England. They went to mediation and came up with a temporary custody arrangement, but the divorce was never finalized.

Reports on Monday indicated: “…discussions broke down, so she’s asking the judge to hear the case and impose a court-ordered settlement,” TMZ reported, which fans took to mean that they were in a legal battle again.

Now, Joe‘s reps have released a statement saying this was just a legal formality and things are still amicable.

“The filing was a legal formality, and the couple continues to negotiate an amicable resolution,” the rep shared with TMZ.

