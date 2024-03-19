'The Good Doctor' Season 7 Cast - 2 Big Former Stars Returning, 1 Leaving & 2 More Stars Joining!

The Good Doctor is sadly coming to an end, but there’s a bunch of surprises heading into the final season!

The ABC medical drama, based on Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) and his colleagues, kicked off Season 7 on February 20. ABC renewed the show for its seventh season last April.

“Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible,” the lead star said in a statement, adding: “Caring deeply is what got us here. Thank you to Sony and ABC, and to everyone who has watched along at home. With love from Vancouver… tequila, stat!”

Right now, 3 of the 10 episodes have aired this season so far. We know who’s back – and that includes two big former stars who are returning later on this season!

