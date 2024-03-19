Johnny Depp Accused of Yelling at Lola Glaudini on 'Blow' Set, His Reps Respond to Allegation

Johnny Depp is being accused of berating a supporting actor on the set of his 2001 movie Blow.

Lola Glaudini had the small of Rada in the movie and she’s opening up about her on-set experience, over 20 years later.

The comments were made on an episode of the Powerful Truth Angels podcast earlier this year, but are first going viral online right now. Johnny‘s team has already responded to the allegations.

Lola claims that she was instructed by director Ted Demme to “burst out laughing” after Johnny said one of his lines, but she says the actor berated her for doing so.

She said, “[Depp] says his monologue. I hear the cue, and I go haha, I do a big laugh or whatever. Johnny Depp, when they say cut, walks over to me, comes up to me, sticks his finger in my face and he goes, ‘Who the f–k do you think you are? Who the f–k do you think you are? Shut the f–k up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f–king say my lines and you’re f–king pulling focus. You f–king idiot. Oh, now, oh now it’s not so funny? Now you can shut up? Now you can f–king shut the f–k up? The quiet that you are right now, that’s how you f–king stay.’”

Lola continued, “First day, on the set, I’ve never met him. This was my first studio movie, I’ve just done indies until then. And I have the star who I have idolized, who I am so excited to work with, reamed me in my face. The only thing going through my head was, ‘Don’t cry, don’t cry, don’t cry.’”

Lola says that Johnny did give her a “non-apology apology,” but she acted like nothing was wrong due to advice she received from her dad.

“[Johnny] said, ‘You know, so earlier I was really in my head and staying in my character, I’m doing this Boston accent, and it’s really f–king with me. So I’m a little tense and stuff. So I just wanted to make sure we’re cool and everything?’I just looked at him, and I was like, ‘I don’t know what you’re talking about? Of course, what are you talking about? Totally cool.’ Because I was like… my dad said, ‘Don’t let them see you sweat.’ So that was that,” she added.

Johnny‘s team released a statement to Variety.

“Johnny always prioritizes good working relationships with cast and crew and this recounting differs greatly from the recollection of other members on set at the time,” the reps said.

Blow sound technician Samuel Sarkar also released a statement saying, “As a sound person, you’re constantly listening to what is going on on set, listening for noises, listening for chatter. In fact, specifically, I would listen to Johnny’s audio to check for interference, both during rehearsals and during the take. I never heard anything like that – and that would have been a remarkable event.”

