Cameron Diaz & Husband Benji Madden Welcome Second Child Together, Reveal Name & Sex of Baby

Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals 2 Big Roles That He Nearly Booked, Including an Acclaimed Musical

Mar 23, 2024 at 2:35 pm
By JJ Staff

Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Enjoy Rare Night Out in London

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are stepping out for the night.

The married couple arrived at Core restaurant for a rare dinner date on Wednesday night (March 20) in the Notting Hill neighborhood of London, England.

For their night out, Ed, 33, wore a black leather jacket over a blue sweater paired with black jeans while Cherry, 31, wore a black jacket over a white and black dress.

Last year, Ed got candid about his wife’s cancer diagnosis, how it affected their marriage and much more in a revealing documentary.

In a recent interview, Ed addressed the possibility of headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show.

