Big Time Rush's Kendall Schmidt & Wife Mica Welcome First Child!

Kendall Schmidt is a dad!

On Friday (March 22), the 33-year-old Big Time Rush singer and his wife Mica Chu shared a post on Instagram announcing the birth of their first child.

“♥️Maple♥️” Kendall and Mica wrote in a joint post along with two photos of their precious little baby.

Keep reading to find out more…Kendall surprised fans in November 2023 by announcing that he and Mica had very quietly tied the knot and were expecting.

Kendall and Mica have been together for several years, and he proposed while Big Time Rush was on tour in the summer of 2022.

Kendall is now the second guy in Big Time Rush to get married and start a family, following Carlos PenaVega, who is currently expecting baby No. 4 with wife Alexa PenaVega.

Congrats to the new parents!