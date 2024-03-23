Normani Announces First Single Off of Upcoming Debut Album 'Dopamine'

The countdown to new music from Normani has officially begun!

On Saturday (March 23), the 27-year-old “Motivation” singer announced that the first single off of her upcoming debut album Dopamine will be titled “1:59″ and will be released next month.

Keep reading to find out more…Normani‘s new song will be released on April 26 and will feature rapper Gunna.

Normani announced the single on her Instagram by sharing a video of herself vibing to a snippet of the new song, and wrote, “Soo basically my first single 1:59 will be coming out 4/26″

Last month, Normani officially announced that her highly-anticipated debut album will be titled Dopamine and teased that she will be releasing it later this year.

After she announced the new album, Normani got some love and support from all of her former Fifth Harmony band mates.