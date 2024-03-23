Gisele Bundchen Hits Back at Rumor She Cheated on Ex Husband Tom Brady with Boyfriend Joaquim Valente

Gisele Bundchen is clapping back at the rumors about her personal life.

After it was revealed that she is now dating jiu-jitsu trainer Joaquim Valente, the 43-year-old supermodel has been accused of starting a relationship with him while she was still married to Tom Brady.

In a new interview, Gisele responded to the rumors.

Keep reading to find out more…“That is a lie,” Gisele told The New York Times when asked about the cheating accusations.

“I really don’t want to make my life a tabloid,” Gisele continued. “I don’t want to open myself up to all of that.”

Gisele and Tom, 46, were married for 13 years before getting divorced on October 28, 2022. It was revealed in February 2024 that Gisele has been dating Joaquim for the past several months.

Later in the interview, Gisele acknowledged the unfair criticism she faced after she and Tom divorced.

“This is something that happens to a lot of women who get blamed when they have the courage to leave an unhealthy relationship and are labeled as being unfaithful,” Gisele explained. “They have to deal with their communities. They have to deal with their family.

“Of course for me, it just happens to be a little bit amplified,” Gisele added. “No one really knows what happens between two people, only the two people in the relationship.”

Gisele also shared some insight into her relationship with Joaquim.

“This is the first time I am seeing someone that was a friend of mine first,” Gisele shared. “It’s very different. It is very honest, and it’s very transparent.”

In another recent interview, Gisele opened up about co-parenting with Tom.