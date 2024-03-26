Top Stories
Suki Waterhouse Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby with Robert Pattinson!

Royal Easter Guest List: 2 Family Members Confirmed, 5 Are Skipping

Cassie Reacts to Diddy's Homes Being Raided by Federal Agents

CBS Hands Out Early Renewals to 6 TV Shows, Including 1 'NCIS' Series!

Mar 26, 2024 at 12:48 pm
By JJ Staff

'Zatima' Season 3 - 5 Cast Members Returning!

'Zatima' Season 3 - 5 Cast Members Returning!

Zatima is heading back to our TV screens sometime in the next few months.

The fan-favorite comedy-drama BET+ series, a Sistas spinoff, first debuted in September of 2022, and is set to return for Season 3 sometime in 2024, although a release date has not yet officially been confirmed.

The Tyler Perry-created show follows Zac and Fatima as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.

Thanks to some posts from one of the series stars, we have a good idea of who is expected back for Season 3 of the streaming series.

The stars also teased that Season 3 is coming soon in a post on social media.

Click through to see who is expected to be returning for Season 3…

