'Zatima' Season 3 - 5 Cast Members Returning!

Zatima is heading back to our TV screens sometime in the next few months.

The fan-favorite comedy-drama BET+ series, a Sistas spinoff, first debuted in September of 2022, and is set to return for Season 3 sometime in 2024, although a release date has not yet officially been confirmed.

The Tyler Perry-created show follows Zac and Fatima as they navigate the ups and downs of their relationship.

Thanks to some posts from one of the series stars, we have a good idea of who is expected back for Season 3 of the streaming series.

The stars also teased that Season 3 is coming soon in a post on social media.

Click through to see who is expected to be returning for Season 3…