Josh Allen & Hailee Steinfeld Guess the Sex of His Sister's Baby in Cute TikTok Cameo

Hailee Steinfeld and her boyfriend, quarterback Josh Allen, are still going strong, and based on this new video, we’d imagine they’re pretty serious!

The couple appeared in his sister Nicala Madden‘s TikTok revealing the sex of her upcoming baby. The video featured people who will be in the baby’s life, guessing if they believe the baby will be biologically male or female!

“It’s gonna be a boy,” Josh said when the camera panned to him. Hailee added, “I’m kinda feelin’ like it’s gonna be a boy, too.”

At the end of the video, it’s discovered that Nicala and her husband Brayden Madden are expecting a boy! They are already parents to a 12-month-old son Kashtyn.