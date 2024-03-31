Ewan McGregor Contemplates Whether He'll Return to 'Star Wars' After 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Series

Ewan McGregor is sharing his thoughts on a potential return to the Star Wars universe!

The 53-year-old actor reprised his iconic role as the titular character of Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series in 2022.

Prior to that, he had portrayed Obi-Wan in each of the Star Wars prequel movies: 1999′s Episode I – The Phantom Menace, 2002′s Episode II – Attack of the Clones, and 2005′s Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.

Although Obi-Wan Kenobi was created as a limited series, there’s always a possibility that Ewan could return in another future Star Wars project.

The star discussed the matter in a recent interview.

“The truth is I’ve talked about having to cover for doing the Obi-Wan season for years, I had to lie about that and I’m not lying about this now,” Ewan told LADbible. “I don’t know. There’s been no phone call to me from Lucasfilm, or Disney saying, ‘Let’s do another one.’ Obi-Wan was made as a limited series and it’s out and people like it, which I’m very, very pleased about.

He continued, “I love doing it. I hope we get a chance to do another one and I’m sure we will. I’m pretty sure, you know, I’ve got a few years yet before I’m the same age as Alec Guinness was in A New Hope. So there’s time to tell more stories in there.”

