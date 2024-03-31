What Is the Best K-Pop Release of March 2024? Vote Now! (Poll)

K-Pop is going stronger than ever!

South Korean superstars were giving us major moments in March, including some incredible girl group offerings like ILLIT and Purple Kiss, solo efforts from stars like Wendy, J-Hope and YooA, and boy bands, like Day6, NCT Dream, Lun8 and Xikers.

We’ve rounded up some of the biggest releases of the year making an impact on the charts, and we want you to tell us: what is the best K-pop release of March?

Place your vote inside – the winner will be revealed right here on April 7 at 3 p.m. ET.

Keep reading to find out more…

And while you’re at it, meet the new groups that just debuted in 2024! Plus, see the K-pop idols that have made their solo debut!