Kansas City Chiefs Player Rashee Rice Sought by Police After 6-Vehicle Accident

Police are searching for Kansas City Chiefs player Rashee Rice following a six-vehicle accident in Texas.

According to The Dallas Morning News, a Chevrolet Corvette that was registered or connected to the 23-year-old wide receiver was involved in the accident on Saturday (March 30).

The Corvette and a Lamborghini were speeding in the far-left lane of the 6600 block of northbound North Central Expressway in Dallas, Texas at around 6:25 p.m. local time, per People.

A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department told the outlet, “The drivers lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing a chain reaction collision involving four other vehicles.”

The statement continued, “The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information.”

No one died as a result of the incident, however, the spokesperson reported that two individuals were treated in a hospital for minor injuries, while two others were treated for minor injuries at the scene of the crash.

Rashee was part of the Chiefs squad that won its second consecutive Super Bowl title back in February.

