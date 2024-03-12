Top Stories
Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Reality Steve Reveals Top 2 Choices

Who Is the Next 'Bachelorette'? Reality Steve Reveals Top 2 Choices

Barry Keoghan's Comment on Sabrina Carpenter Video Is Getting Attention!

Barry Keoghan's Comment on Sabrina Carpenter Video Is Getting Attention!

Cillian Murphy Pictured with Wife &amp; Two Sons in Rare Photo at Oscars 2024

Cillian Murphy Pictured with Wife & Two Sons in Rare Photo at Oscars 2024

Angelina Jolie Designed a Dress Worn By a Nominee's Wife at the Oscars!

Angelina Jolie Designed a Dress Worn By a Nominee's Wife at the Oscars!

Tue, 12 March 2024 at 10:42 am

5 K-Pop Groups Debut in 2024 - Find Out Which Group Is Debuting Next!

Continue Here »

5 K-Pop Groups Debut in 2024 - Find Out Which Group Is Debuting Next!

There are so many amazing K-pop acts debuting in 2024!

Each month, it seems like there’s another rookie girl group or boy band set to make their big debut.

This year is no exception, as there are already some exciting acts who have either just debuted, are teasing pre-debut tracks, or are set to debut in the coming weeks.

Click through to find out which K-pop acts have debuted in 2024 so far…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Geenius, Illit, K-Pop, Music, NCT Wish, Slideshow, TWS, UNIS