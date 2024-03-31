Kristen Stewart Shares Her Honest Thoughts on 'Twilight' Character Bella in Retrospect

Kristen Stewart is reflecting on her Twilight character, Bella.

During an appearance on a recent episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the Love Lies Bleeding star spoke about the character from the hit series, as well as her love life.

“Let’s talk about Bella for a second,” podcast host Amanda Hirsch asked. “Do we not like her in retrospect?”

Keep reading to find out more…

“Do we not like her? Whoa. Hey, you better be careful. I don’t know if you can tell who you’re talking to right now,” Kristen said.

The host then suggested that Bella was too desperate to be with Edward Cullen.

“Yeah, but, he was trying to sort of control whether or not she made choices for herself. I would have broken up with him immediately,” Kristen countered.

“I mean, if I was like, ‘Hey, I want to try that,’ and he was like, ‘No, this is just for me,’ I would be like, ‘Well, this is also just for me. My whole life. Without you’…I get the sort of protection thing, but you gotta let a girl make her own choices,” she continued.

Find out who almost played Bella instead!

Watch inside…