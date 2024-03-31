Outlander's Caitriona Balfe Explains Why She Doesn't See Sam Heughan as Much Outside of Filming the Starz Hit

Caitriona Balfe is explaining the reason why she and her Outlander co-star Sam Heughan may not see each other as much outside of filming and press appearances to promote the Starz drama.

The pair have co-starred as Claire and Jamie on the hit show for all 8 seasons.

About working together, she shared, “We like to be very prepared and focused but then we like to have a lot of fun. We like to not take ourselves too seriously even though we take the work seriously.”

“But as our lives have gotten more complicated and busy, we may not see each other as much as we used to, but that core and that friendship and that base that we have has never changed,” she added.

