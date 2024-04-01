Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Joins Him at iHeart Awards 2024 After Revealing Their 2018 Breakup Story

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO look so happy together on the red carpet!

The country music power couple is in attendance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Jelly Roll is performing during the awards show tonight and he’s also up for eight awards, including Artist of the Year, Country Artist of the Year, Best New Pop Artist, Best New Country Artist, and more.

Last week, Bunnie XO took to TikTok to talk about her breakup story with Jelly Roll.

“Who knew us breaking up in 2018, me moving back to Vegas & you coming to get me back – would have put us on this wild journey called life,” she wrote on top of the video.

She added, “We finally committed to each other & did everything we promised each other the first night in 2016. Our castle in the sand had to crumble so we could rebuild on solid ground. I yuh you so muchhh.”

Watch the video below.