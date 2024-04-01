Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Apr 01, 2024 at 7:40 pm
By JJ Staff

Tate McRae Wears Gold Mini-Dress at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 After Hitting Major Streaming Milestone

Tate McRae Wears Gold Mini-Dress at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 After Hitting Major Streaming Milestone

Tate McRae is ready for her next big performance!

The 20-year-old singer hit the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Tate wore a shimmering gold mini-dress with a lace trim.

The artist will perform her hit song “Greedy” during tonight’s show.

If you weren’t aware, Tate just achieved a major milestone!

“Greedy” recently reached 1 billion Spotify streams. It’s her second track to record that achievement, as her 2020 hit “You Broke me First” also surpassed 1 billion streams on the platform.

Tate took to Instagram on Friday (March 29) to celebrate the feat.

She wrote, “a billion streams on greedy😭😭😭😭😭 are u kidding me ?!?!? my 2nd song hitting a billion streams. wow i cannot believe it. thankbu guys from the bottom of my heart. i love u more than anything. feeling so blessed and so grateful⭐️.”

Check out the full performers and presenters list for the iHeartRadio Music Awards!

Browse through the gallery for more photos of Tate McRae at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards…
Photos: Getty Images
