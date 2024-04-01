Top Stories
This Superstar's Kids Hated the 'Barbie' Movie & She Agrees with Them 'To a Certain Extent'

Andy Cohen Reacts to Bette Midler Saying She Wants to Join 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

20 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: There's 2 NBC Shows, 4 HBO Hits, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Apr 01, 2024 at 7:51 pm
By JJ Staff

Jared Leto Surprises on 'Wheel of Fortune' for April Fools' Day, Then Walks iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Red Carpet!

Jared Leto Surprises on 'Wheel of Fortune' for April Fools' Day, Then Walks iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Red Carpet!

Jared Leto is all over your TV screens on April Fools’ Day!

The 52-year-old actor and singer appeared on two different programs that day, starting with a surprise appearance on Wheel of Fortune on which he fooled viewers while pretending to be host Pat Sajak.

After making his entrance on stage with Vanna White, Jared walked over to the contestants and introduced the first puzzle of the night. “Alright everybody, grab those devices, it’s time to give away some money. $1,000 and our first toss-up category is on the map,” he said while introducing the puzzle.

Head inside to watch the video…

When it came time to calling the puzzle, Pat was back and Jared was no where in sight!

Just moments after the appearance aired on television, Jared showed up on the red carpet at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Jared is one of the presenters at the awards show!
Photos: Getty
