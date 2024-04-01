Top Stories
Apr 01, 2024 at 8:06 pm
By JJ Staff

Katy Perry Wears Fully Sheer Dress Over Lingerie on iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Red Carpet

Katy Perry‘s latest red carpet outfit is one of her most daring ones yet!

The 39-year-old singer and American Idol judge wore a fully sheer dress over black lingerie at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Katy is one of the presenters at the show this evening.

While American Idol usually airs on just Sunday nights, a special edition of the show is airing tonight as well and the competition will be narrowed down to the Top 24 contestants during the final judgment round.

Check out the full performers and presenters list for the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Take a look at the full nominations list as well!

Browse through the gallery for 15+ photos of Katy Perry on the red carpet at the awards show…
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards, Katy Perry, Sheer