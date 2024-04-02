Top Stories
Apr 02, 2024 at 1:05 am
By JJ Staff

These Videos of Flavor Flav Meeting Celebs at iHeart Awards 2024 Are Guaranteed to Make Your Day Better

There’s no bigger music fan out there than Flavor Flav and it looks like he had the time of his life while meeting all the celebs in attendance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards!

The iconic Public Enemy rapper stepped out for the awards show on Monday (April 1) at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles.

Flav paid tribute to the female icons of hip-hop music by wearing a t-shirt featuring the names of Queen Latifah, Missy Elliott, Salt-N-Pepa, Lauryn Hill, and more.

While attending the show, Flav ran into icons such as Cher, Katy Perry, and more.

Flav told Cher that he was able to cross this moment off his bucket list and she gave him a huge hug when he said that!

Head inside to watch all of the videos…

Watch the videos below.

Cher

Katy Perry

Avril Lavigne

Meghan Trainor

Latto

The fans!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, iHeartRadio Music Awards