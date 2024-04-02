Richest Stars of 'The Resident,' Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Resident is one of many popular medical dramas to air on TV!

The show premiered on Fox in 2018 and ran for six seasons until its cancellation was announced by the network in 2023.

Despite The Resident‘s rather short lifespan compared to other shows, it has gained a significant following, as the series can currently be watched on Hulu and Netflix.

Thus, many of the stars have made a good amount of money off their appearances in the show.

