Beyonc&eacute; Channels Her Inner Country Queen While Being Honored with Innovator Award at iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Angie Harmon Says Her Dog Was Killed by Instacart Driver, Shares Heartbreaking Story

Rome Flynn Breaks Silence on Shocking 'Chicago Fire' Exit, Explains Why He Left

'American Idol' 2024: Top 24 Contestants Revealed for Season 22 - Watch Every Audition Video!

Apr 02, 2024 at 1:33 am
By JJ Staff

Richest Stars of 'The Resident,' Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

Richest Stars of 'The Resident,' Ranked from Lowest to Highest Net Worth

The Resident is one of many popular medical dramas to air on TV!

The show premiered on Fox in 2018 and ran for six seasons until its cancellation was announced by the network in 2023.

Despite The Resident‘s rather short lifespan compared to other shows, it has gained a significant following, as the series can currently be watched on Hulu and Netflix.

Thus, many of the stars have made a good amount of money off their appearances in the show.

We’ve ranked all the main cast members of The Resident according to their net worth!

Continue through the slideshow to discover The Resident’s richest stars…

