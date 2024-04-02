'Freaky Friday 2' Plot Details Make It Sound Like a 'Parent Trap' Mash-Up Story Starring Lindsay Lohan & Jamie Lee Curtis

Freaky Friday 2 is officially in the works and a new report has revealed alleged plot details for the upcoming movie.

Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are expected to reprise their roles in the body-swap comedy, a sequel to the beloved 2003 Disney movie.

In the original movie, Lindsay and Jamie played a mother-daughter duo who swap bodies and are forced to adapt to each other’s lives until they can reverse the curse. The leaked details of Freaky Friday 2 make it sound like a mash-up of Freaky Friday and Lindsay‘s other beloved movie The Parent Trap.

Entertainment Weekly reports that the movie will follow Harper, the 14-year-old daughter of Lindsay‘s character Anna.

Harper is described as “a tomboy with a sharp sense of humor [who is] in a bit of a mood these days because her longtime single mom is set to marry British restaurateur Eric Davis.”

The outlet reports that “Eric also has a 14-year-old daughter, Lily, who does ‘not see eye to eye’ with Harper — even as their families are about to join together via marriage.”

It appears that Harper is going to switch bodies with Anna while Lily is going to switch bodies with Jamie‘s character Tess.

In The Parent Trap, Lindsay played young twins who were unknowingly separated by their parents, with one growing up in the U.S. and the other growing pup in London.

EW reports that these details are from audition scripts provided to prospective actresses for the young roles in the upcoming movie. It’s not confirmed that these scripts are part of the official script.

A director for the movie has been revealed1