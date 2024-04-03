'Will Trent' Renewed For Season 3 at ABC!

Exciting news for fans of Will Trent!

It was just revealed that the ABC crime drama has been picked up for a third season by the network, according THR.

The news comes just one day after the fifth episode of season two aired on ABC on Tuesday night (April 2).

ABC also confirmed the news on Instagram.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Here’s a case note you won’t want to miss! #WillTrent will be coming back for a 3rd season on ABC and Stream on Hulu 🔎,” the network wrote.

Produced by 20th Television, Will Trent stars Ramón Rodríguez as Special Agent Will Trent of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), who was abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta’s overwhelmed foster care system. Now, Will uses his unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI.

Ramón is a producer on the series as well, which also stars Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell and Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood.

Will Trent‘s second season has seen an uptick in viewership from it’s first season. It has been averaging 4.47 million same-day viewers, which is 46% more than season one.

In case you missed it, find out what other ABC shows were just renewed!

It is currently that time of year where we are learning about cancelations and renewals. Get the latest updates across all networks here…