Dev Patel & Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey Look So in Love at 'Monkey Man' Premeire in Hollywood

Dev Patel has the support of his longtime love on his big night!

The 33-year-old actor and girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey looked so in love at the premiere of his directorial debut Monkey Man on Wednesday (April 3) held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

Also joining Dev at the premiere were his co-stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash Tripath, Vipin Sharma, Makarand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Monkey Man's story involves a man who embarks on mission for vengeance against the powerful people who murdered his mother.

Along with directing the movie and starring in it, Dev also co-wrote the screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

In a new interview, Dev revealed the injury he sustained why filming the movie.

Monkey Man hits theaters on Friday, April 5 – watch the trailer here!

