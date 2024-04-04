Top Stories
Justin &amp; Hailey Bieber Relationship Update: Source Responds to Split Rumors

Justin & Hailey Bieber Relationship Update: Source Responds to Split Rumors

Matt Bomer Talks 'White Collar' Revival, the Question He Asks About All Intimate Scenes &amp; Gay Roles in Hollywood

Matt Bomer Talks 'White Collar' Revival, the Question He Asks About All Intimate Scenes & Gay Roles in Hollywood

Beyonc&eacute; Drops 'Texas Hold 'Em' (Pony Up) Remix - Read the New Lyrics &amp; Listen Now!

Beyoncé Drops 'Texas Hold 'Em' (Pony Up) Remix - Read the New Lyrics & Listen Now!

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom &amp; More Are Among The Reasons!)

Here's Why Every Former 'NCIS' Star Left The Show (A Feud, Boredom & More Are Among The Reasons!)

Apr 04, 2024 at 1:59 am
By JJ Staff

Dev Patel & Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey Look So in Love at 'Monkey Man' Premeire in Hollywood

Dev Patel & Girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey Look So in Love at 'Monkey Man' Premeire in Hollywood

Dev Patel has the support of his longtime love on his big night!

The 33-year-old actor and girlfriend Tilda Cobham-Hervey looked so in love at the premiere of his directorial debut Monkey Man on Wednesday (April 3) held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dev Patel

Also joining Dev at the premiere were his co-stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash Tripath, Vipin Sharma, Makarand Deshpande, Sikandar Kher, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Keep reading to find out more…Monkey Man‘s story involves a man who embarks on mission for vengeance against the powerful people who murdered his mother.

Along with directing the movie and starring in it, Dev also co-wrote the screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee.

In a new interview, Dev revealed the injury he sustained why filming the movie.

Monkey Man hits theaters on Friday, April 5 – watch the trailer here!

Click through the gallery for 35+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 01
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 02
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 03
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 04
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 05
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 06
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 07
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 08
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 09
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 10
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 11
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 12
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 13
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 14
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 15
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 16
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 17
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 18
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 19
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 20
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 21
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 22
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 23
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 24
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 25
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 26
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 27
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 28
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 29
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 30
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 31
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 32
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 33
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 34
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 35
dev patel tilda cobham hervey at monkey man premiere 36

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Dev Patel, Makarand Deshpande, Monkey man, Pitobash Tripath, Sharlto Copley, Sikandar Kher, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Vipin Sharma