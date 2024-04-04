Rebel Wilson Explains Why She Thinks That Adele 'Hates' Her, Gives Examples of Interactions

Rebel Wilson explained why she thinks that Adele dislikes her.

The 44-year-old Pitch Perfect actress opened up about the 35-year-old “Easy on Me” pop star in an excerpt from her forthcoming memoir Rebel Rising, writing that they had some awkward interactions over the years.

She shared her theory for what was at the root of the problem between them, and it had to do with their weight.

Keep reading to find out more…

In the excerpt obtained by The Independent, Rebel hypothesized that Adele used to be confused for her.

“There was a moment when she was bigger, and some people would confuse us for one another,” she wrote. “I am assuming, because to be fair I’ve never asked her.”

She added that when they ran into each other that Adele “always” ignored her and would “turn away.”

“As if my fatness might rub off on her if I were near her for more than thirty seconds … she didn’t like being compared to ‘Fat Amy,’” Rebel added.

Rebel went on a weight loss journey, losing approximately 80 pounds after embarking on a “Year of Health.” She recently revealed that she’d gained some of the weight back and talked about using Ozempic.