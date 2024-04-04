'Fallout' Stars Ella Purnell & Aaron Moten Explain Why They Felt Playing the Game Was Important to Prepare for Their Roles

Ella Purnell and Aaron Moten are ready for the world to see their new Prime Video series Fallout!

The actors hit the red carpet at the UK special screening on Thursday (April 4) at White City Television Centre in London, England.

They were joined by co-stars Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan, and Xelia Mendes-Jones.

All eight episodes of Fallout will debut on Prime Video on April 11. The video game adaptation was created by Westworld‘s Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

While actors weren’t required to play the video game before filming the series, Ella and Aaron explained why they felt it was important for them to do so.

Keep reading to find out more…

“They told me, us maybe, that we didn’t have to play the games, but we could if we wanted to. I did want to play them because I really wanted to get everything I could out of this moment. I wanted to obviously do justice to the source material. But I also knew my character was original. I had a bit of experience with that, with Arcane, like you said, knowing how to draw from the source material and how to also allow yourself the creative freedom to do your own thing. But I found it, if not helpful, then very fun,” Ella told ScreenRant.

Aaron added, “I was told the same thing. I enjoyed at least getting to watch other people play. I know Ella was the same. I mean, I got to hop on Twitch and YouTube just to watch the players who had hours invested into it but also to see the world and to see what certain environments would look like. Of course, with this amazing design team of our sets, Howard Cummings and his crew, it’s just every day was amazing for us. It was all so detailed and vast. I mean, what a rich experience for an actor to get a true to that game playground to explore on.”

FYI: Ella is wearing Miu Miu.