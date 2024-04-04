Gilmore Girls' Matt Czuchry Weighs In on Viral Logan Huntzberger Debate

Matt Czuchry was asked about his take on Logan Huntzberger, his character on Gilmore Girls, and if he lowered the standard what women should want out of a relationship.

While on The Talk, the 46-year-old actor was shown a TikTok that went viral, where one user shared, “Why don’t we talk about the fact that the two options [Jess and Logan] are actually very below average and might be the reason why standards have been on the floor for women for decades now?”

Matt was asked to respond.

“We shouldn’t be searching for perfection in anything, whether it be relationships or whatever it may be,” Matt shared.

“I think that Logan had his strengths and weaknesses and Jess [played by Milo Ventimiglia] has his strengths and weaknesses and Dean [played by Jared Padalecki] has strengths and weaknesses like we all do. I think the fun of the show is that you got these characters who are flawed and they have these great pieces,” he continued. “And everybody debates who’s best for Rory [played by Alexis Bledel] because they feel different about their strengths and weaknesses that might match up. I think as long as we’re not shooting for perfection, then I’m OK with the take.”

Matt portrayed Logan on seasons 5 through 7, and returned for the 2016 Netflix revival Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life.

