Brazilian Superstar Ludmilla Releases First-Ever Spanish Single 'Piña Colada' With Ryan Castro!

Ludmilla is singing in Spanish for the first time!

28-year-old Brazilian superstar just dropped her new single “Piña Colada” with Colombian star Ryan Castro, marking the first time she fully sings in Spanish on a record.

The collaboration comes just before Ludmilla’s crossover into the U.S and Latin market with her upcoming Coachella debut on April 14 and 21, following collaborations with acts like Snoop Dogg, Sean Paul and Emilia.

“Dime algo bebe, dime algo bebe / Tan lejos no sirve de nada / Ya yo te estoy comiendo con los ojos / Tе espero aqui con la piña colada,” Ludmilla sings.

The accompanying music video for “Piña Colada” was filmed in Rio de Janeiro.

Ludmilla also recently became the first Afro-Latina female to reach one billion streams on Spotify!

She will be debuting “Piña Colada” live at Coachella, followed by a tour kicking off in May, called Ludmilla in the House. Click here for all the ticket and venue details.

