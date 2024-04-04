Conan O'Brien Returning to 'Tonight Show,' 14 Years After Being Fired as Host

Conan O’Brien is making his return to The Tonight Show after being fired as the replacement host years ago.

If you don’t know the history, in 2009, Jay Leno decided to end his run as host of the Tonight Show to take on a new late night talk show on NBC in an earlier time slot. NBC then named Conan as Jay‘s replacement on The Tonight Show. Both shows did not receive the ratings NBC had hoped for. Conan was then let go as The Tonight Show host and Jay Leno was brought back to host just a few months later in March of 2010.

Now, for the first time in 14 years, Conan is returning to The Tonight Show. He’ll appear on the April 9 episode of the show, now hosted by Jimmy Fallon. Conan will be promoting his Max series Conan O’Brien Must Go.

