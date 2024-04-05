Top Stories
Apr 05, 2024 at 12:27 am
By JJ Staff

Is There a 'Monkey Man' (2024) End Credits Scene? Spoilers Revealed!

Is There a 'Monkey Man' (2024) End Credits Scene? Spoilers Revealed!

Dev Patel‘s directorial debut Monkey Man was just released in theaters!

Fans who are checking out the movie will likely want to know if they should stick around after the credits for an additional scene. Many movies these days, especially ones that are part of a franchise, will include extra footage at the end to tease future installments or to give audiences some bonus content.

So, do you need to stick around after Monkey Man?

Keep reading to find out if you need to wait for a post-credits scene…

We can confirm that NO, there is no post-credits scene during the movie Monkey Man, so feel free to leave the theater right when the movie ends without having to worry about missing anything.

Dev just walked the red carpet with his girlfriend at the Monkey Man L.A. premiere.
Photos: Universal Pictures
