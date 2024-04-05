'Selling Sunset' Star Chelsea Lazkani's Husband Responds to Divorce Filing, Makes His Own Claims

Chelsea Lazkani‘s husband Jeff Lazkani has filed his own response to her divorce filing.

The 31-year-old Selling Sunset star filed for divorce last week after nearly seven years of marriage.

Chelsea cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split, but did not list an exact date for the date of separation.

On Tuesday (April 2), Jeff filed his own documents and made some new claims about his now estranged wife.

According to People, Jeff is also filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences as well.

However, he also shared a written declaration, accusing her of “exhibiting suspicious behavior,” and he claims that many of his “personal belongings” have gone missing or removed from their Manhattan Beach, Calif., home in the past week.

Jeff is also claiming that she “struck” him “in the face in an aggressive manner, breaking his glasses and causing a small cut on the side of his face.”

In his docs, he also says for the betterment of their two children – son Maddox Ali, 5, and daughter Melia Iman, 3., they both should not reside in the Manhattan Beach home, which he says he is the primary owner of.

He also claims she “provokes” him and “records him in an attempt to catch him overreacting to her.”

Jeff is accusing Chelsea of being physically aggressive before and after she filed for divorce, and says she “installed a lock on the primary bedroom” so he can’t go in and she “remotely monitors his access to the property, and records him at the property.”

He is asking for “exclusive use and possession” of the home, which he is agreeing that he has already been paying the mortgage, and “agrees to continue to pay the mortgage, utilities, and any other encumbrances” on the home.

He also attached several text messages he sent to her asking where some of his belongings were, all of which seem to have went unanswered.

Jeff does not want the court to award either of them any spousal support, wants them to pay their own attorney fees and says he needs to sort out his own assets and debts acquired before they married.

She is also set to return for the next season of the Netflix reality series.