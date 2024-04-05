Gisele Bundchen Talks Living in 1,200 Square Foot Home in Miami

Gisele Bundchen is promoting her cookbook at home in Brazil!

The 43-year-old model was photographed attending multiple events for her cookbook “Nourish” while in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil this week.

Gisele chatted with Architectural Digest while promoting the book and she opened up about her “little house.”

“I’m currently living in our 1,200 square foot home because our house was supposed to be finished nine months ago, but I’m feeling zen, there’s no clutter, only what’s necessary,” she said.

“I love this little house, because the most important thing for me is light. I am greeted by the sun and I have that golden hour sun at the end of the day in my backyard. So I love it. It’s perfect,” she added.

Gisele revealed how her hallway serves an extra purpose.

“In this little house I have right now, the hallway is the only place I can fit my yoga mat, where I do my yoga and meditation. It’s the only place I’m not hitting something so it has become a little entry hall–slash–yoga and meditation room. Bringing my ’90s New York life back,” she said.

