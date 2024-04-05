'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 4 Cast - 4 Stars Confirmed to Return, 3 Stars Expected to Return & 2 Stars' Status Unkown

Production is currently underway on season four of Power Book III: Raising Kanan!

The Starz drama is set in the early 1990′s and tells the origin story of fan favorite character, Kanan Stark, and his entry into the criminal world through his mother, who ruthlessly runs the family’s drug empire.

This is the third series in the Power franchise, and there is a fourth spinoff in the works, which will be the fifth in whole franchise.

While filming is still taking place on season four, it was revealed that the show has already been renewed for season five!

“We know that our fans can’t get enough of Raising Kanan. As the inevitable evolution of this young man into a killer plays out, we knew we had much more backstory to share in this ever-escalating family saga,” Kathryn Busby, President of Original Programming for STARZ, shared in a statement. “As we continue to expand the storytelling within the Power universe, we’re looking forward to how this story may intersect with other Power characters during this prequel era.”

With season four on the way, we’re taking a look at all of the stars who are confirmed to return and who may not be back for the next season.

Keep reading inside to find out who will be back for Power Book III: Raising Kanan season four…