Reason for Noah Galvin's Early Exit from 'The Good Doctor' Revealed, Writer Explains Asher's Death

Noah Galvin‘s character Dr. Asher Wolke has exited The Good Doctor and a source is speaking out to explain why the actor left the long-running ABC series.

This is currently the final season of The Good Doctor, but Noah‘s exit happened just five episodes into the season.

So, why did he leave? And why did the writers decide to end his storyline that way?

Keep reading to find out more…

A source told TheWrap that “Galvin was indeed interested in pursuing other opportunities, which prompted the writers to craft an earlier exit for Asher.”

Asher was beaten to death in an antisemitic attack.

Series writer Adam Scott Weissman told the outlet that Asher’s death was a way to highlight the rise of antisemitic and anti-LGBTQ+ attacks in the U.S.

“We came into this [episode] with the thought that life doesn’t always have happy endings. Sometimes things happen suddenly and in a tragic way. Oftentimes [these issues] become real when it happens to someone you know, or someone we love on TV, so this horrible thing happens that also brings it home for our viewers,” Weissman told TheWrap.

He added, “It’s a sad note, but it’s also a high note in that it’s a heroic moment for him where he embraces all sides of his identity, and does it to protect someone else and to protect the sacred space.”

Read more about the episode.