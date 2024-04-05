Winners Announced for Critics Choice Super Awards, Honoring Best in Superhero, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Horror, & Action!
The winners have been announced for the 2024 Critics Choice Super Awards!
The Critics Choice Association honors the best in Superhero, Science Fiction/Fantasy, Horror, and Action movies and television.
The Last of Us leads the television winners, sweeping all seven categories for which it was nominated. In the film categories, Godzilla Minus One, Mission: Impossible – Dead Recknoning, Poor Things, and Talk to Me all received two wins each.
There was some controversy when nominations were announced as the drama film All Of Us Strangers was nominated in horror categories, which many fans didn’t think was correct.
Head inside to check out the full winners list…
Keep reading to see the full list of winners…
FILM NOMINATIONS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION MOVIE
Extraction 2
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4 – WINNER
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Sisu
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Tom Cruise – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – WINNER
Chris Hemsworth – Extraction 2
Keanu Reeves – John Wick: Chapter 4
Denzel Washington – The Equalizer 3
Donnie Yen – John Wick: Chapter 4
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE
Hayley Atwell – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Rebecca Ferguson – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning – WINNER
Priya Kansara – Polite Society
Pom Klementieff – Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning
Rina Sawayama – John Wick: Chapter 4
BEST SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Blue Beetle
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse – WINNER
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Bradley Cooper – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Taron Egerton – Tetris
Michael Fassbender – The Killer – WINNER
Xolo Maridueña – Blue Beetle
Shameik Moore – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO MOVIE*
Ayo Edebiri – Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Chloë Grace Moretz – Nimona
Zoe Saldaña – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Hailee Steinfeld – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Iman Vellani – The Marvels – WINNER
BEST HORROR MOVIE
Evil Dead Rise
M3GAN
Scream VI
Talk to Me – WINNER
When Evil Lurks
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR MOVIE
Dave Bautista – Knock at the Cabin
Tobin Bell – Saw X
Nicolas Cage – Dream Scenario – WINNER
Joaquin Phoenix – Beau Is Afraid
Andrew Scott – All of Us Strangers
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR MOVIE
Amie Donald and Jenna Davis – M3GAN
Mia Goth – Infinity Pool
Jenna Ortega – Scream VI
Alyssa Sutherland – Evil Dead Rise
Sophie Wilde – Talk to Me – WINNER
BEST SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Asteroid City
The Boy and the Heron
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One – WINNER
Poor Things
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Timothée Chalamet – Wonka
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Ryunosuke Kamiki – Godzilla Minus One
Chris Pine – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things – WINNER
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION/FANTASY MOVIE
Olivia Colman – Wonka
Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You
Minami Hamabe – Godzilla Minus One
Emma Stone – Poor Things – WINNER
Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator
BEST VILLAIN IN A MOVIE
Godzilla – Godzilla Minus One – WINNER
Chukwudi Iwuji – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
M3GAN – M3GAN
Jason Momoa – Fast X
Alyssa Sutherland – Evil Dead Rise
* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired movies
TELEVISION NOMINATIONS FOR THE 4TH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE SUPER AWARDS
BEST ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
9-1-1
Fire Country
The Night Agent
Obliterated
Reacher – WINNER
Special Ops: Lioness
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Warrior
BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Gabriel Basso – The Night Agent
Idris Elba – Hijack – WINNER
Andrew Koji – Warrior
John Krasinski – Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Rob Lowe – 9-1-1: Lone Star
Alan Ritchson – Reacher
BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Luciane Buchanan – The Night Agent
Priyanka Chopra Jonas – Citadel
Queen Latifah – The Equalizer
Zoe Saldaña – Special Ops: Lioness – WINNER
Maria Sten – Reacher
BEST SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Ahsoka
American Born Chinese
The Flash
Gen V
The Last of Us – WINNER
Loki
Superman & Lois
The Walking Dead: Dead City
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Matt Bomer – Doom Patrol
Tom Hiddleston – Loki
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead: Dead City
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us – WINNER
Ke Huy Quan – Loki
Ben Wang – American Born Chinese
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPERHERO SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE*
Lizze Broadway – Gen V
Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka
Sophia Di Martino – Loki
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us – WINNER
Jaz Sinclair – Gen V
Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese
BEST HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
The Fall of the House of Usher
Ghosts
The Last of Us – WINNER
Servant
Swarm
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
What We Do in the Shadows
Yellowjackets
BEST ACTOR IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Zach Gilford – The Fall of the House of Usher
Bruce Greenwood – The Fall of the House of Usher
Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts
Jeffrey Dean Morgan – The Walking Dead: Dead City
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us – WINNER
Norman Reedus – The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
BEST ACTRESS IN A HORROR SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Dominique Fishback – Swarm
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher
Melanie Lynskey – Yellowjackets
Justina Machado – The Horror of Dolores Roach
Rose McIver – Ghosts
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us – WINNER
BEST SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Ahsoka
American Born Chinese
Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful – WINNER
Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials
For All Mankind
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Star Trek: Picard
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
BEST ACTOR IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Ncuti Gatwa – Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials
Jharrel Jerome – I’m a Virgo – WINNER (TIE)
Anson Mount – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Kurt Russell – Monarch: Legacy of Monsters – WINNER (TIE)
Todd Stashwick – Star Trek: Picard
Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard
BEST ACTRESS IN A SCIENCE FICTION / FANTASY SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Rosario Dawson – Ahsoka
Betty Gilpin – Mrs. Davis
Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Annie Murphy – Black Mirror: Joan Is Awful – WINNER
Jeri Ryan – Star Trek: Picard
Michelle Yeoh – American Born Chinese
BEST VILLAIN IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MADE-FOR-TV MOVIE
Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher
Neil Patrick Harris – Doctor Who: 60th Anniversary Specials
Melanie Lynskey – The Last of Us – WINNER
Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher
Lars Mikkelsen – Ahsoka
Amanda Plummer – Star Trek: Picard
* Superhero categories also include Comic Book and Video Game Inspired movies