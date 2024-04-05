Logan Lerman, Janelle Monae and Danai Gurira Fete Thom Browne's Saks Capsule Collection in Beverly Hills

California love!

Cute couple Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan stepped out to celebrate the launch of Thom Browne’s California-inspired capsule collection, sold exclusively at Saks.

The swank affair was a dinner hosted at Beverly Hills hotspot Mr. Chow on Thursday (April 4) by Thom Browne and Saks Fashion Director Roopal Patel. Guests noshed on a three-course meal of signature dishes including lobster shumai, Beijing chicken and Ma Mignon.

Thom Browne’s capsule collection celebrates the playful spirit of California, featuring women’s ready-to-wear, shoes and handbags infused with vibrant hues and whimsical twists to iconic silhouettes, in addition to a new tweed that was developed specifically for the collaboration. Also at the Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills location will be immersive visual installations and special offerings throughout the store, including a made-to-order animal handbag activation that is available for the first time ever at Saks Fifth Avenue as part of the partnership.

Other guests in attendance (also wearing the brand) included Janelle Monáe, Diane Keaton, Danai Gurira, Andrea Riseborough, Manny Jacinto, Aminé, Lauren Tsai, Dree Hemingway, Moses Sumney, Lisa Love, Aurora James, Del Water Gap, Alexandra Mandelkorn, Leo Reilly, Buck Ellison, and many more.