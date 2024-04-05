Top Stories
Isla Fisher &amp; Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Isla Fisher & Sacha Baron Cohen Announce Split After Nearly 14 Years of Marriage

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Kate Beckinsale Is Still Hospitalized Three Weeks Later, Shares New Photos

Lizzo Pens New Essay About Her Feelings Amid Controversy Over 'I Quit' Statement

Lizzo Pens New Essay About Her Feelings Amid Controversy Over 'I Quit' Statement

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Birth of First Child With Robert Pattinson, Shares First Photo

Apr 05, 2024 at 12:06 pm
By JJ Staff

Logan Lerman, Janelle Monae and Danai Gurira Fete Thom Browne's Saks Capsule Collection in Beverly Hills

Logan Lerman, Janelle Monae and Danai Gurira Fete Thom Browne's Saks Capsule Collection in Beverly Hills

California love!

Cute couple Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan stepped out to celebrate the launch of Thom Browne’s California-inspired capsule collection, sold exclusively at Saks.

The swank affair was a dinner hosted at Beverly Hills hotspot Mr. Chow on Thursday (April 4) by Thom Browne and Saks Fashion Director Roopal Patel. Guests noshed on a three-course meal of signature dishes including lobster shumai, Beijing chicken and Ma Mignon.

Thom Browne’s capsule collection celebrates the playful spirit of California, featuring women’s ready-to-wear, shoes and handbags infused with vibrant hues and whimsical twists to iconic silhouettes, in addition to a new tweed that was developed specifically for the collaboration. Also at the Saks Fifth Avenue Beverly Hills location will be immersive visual installations and special offerings throughout the store, including a made-to-order animal handbag activation that is available for the first time ever at Saks Fifth Avenue as part of the partnership.

Other guests in attendance (also wearing the brand) included Janelle Monáe, Diane Keaton, Danai Gurira, Andrea Riseborough, Manny Jacinto, Aminé, Lauren Tsai, Dree Hemingway, Moses Sumney, Lisa Love, Aurora James, Del Water Gap, Alexandra Mandelkorn, Leo Reilly, Buck Ellison, and many more.
Just Jared on Facebook
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 01
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 02
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 03
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 04
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 05
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 06
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 07
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 08
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 09
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 10
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 11
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 12
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 13
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 14
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 15
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 16
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 17
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 18
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 19
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 20
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 21
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 22
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 23
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 24
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 25
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 26
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 27
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 28
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 29
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 30
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 31
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 32
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 33
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 34
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 35
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 36
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 37
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 38
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 39
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 40
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 41
logan lerman janelle monae thom browne saks party 42

Photos: BFA
Posted to: Alexandra Mandelkorn, Amine, Ana Corrigan, Andrea Riseborough, Aurora James, Buck Ellison, Danai Gurira, Del Water Gap, Diane Keaton, Dree Hemingway, Janelle Monae, Lauren Tsai, Leo Reilly, Lisa Love, Logan Lerman, Manny Jacinto, Moses Sumney, Thom Browne