Taylor Swift's Favorite Pat McGrath Makeup Products Are On Sale During the Sephora Savings Event

Taylor Swift‘s beauty routine is something many fans want to replicate, and we’ve got good news for anyone who is looking to pull off a glam inspired by the “Bejeweled” pop star. So many of her favorite beauty products from luxury brand Pat McGrath Labs are currently on sale during the Sephora Savings Event!

The 34-year-old singer has been working with celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath for a while now, and they’ve created many iconic looks.

For instance, Pat is responsible for Taylor‘s bold red lip and jewel-encrusted winged liner on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. She also glammed her for the “Bejeweled” music video, and her products popped up on Taylor‘s Eras Tour, where they’ve lasted through rain and shine.

If you’re looking to pick up some Taylor Swift-approved products from Pat McGrath Labs during the Sephora Savings Event, we rounded up all of her favs that you can get for upwards of 20% off.

Read more about the Pat McGrath products you can snag at Sephora…

We’ve got some bad news for fans who are hoping to copy Taylor‘s signature red lip during the sale.

The demand was so high that Pat created a “Taylor-Made” Lip Kit, but it is only available at her personal website.

Sephora carries some of her staple products, though. Taylor uses the brand’s MatteTrance Lipstick. Shade Elson 2 is a favorite of the pop star’s and has been described as “the perfect red.” Shade Femme Botte is another classic that’ll speak to the neutral girlies out there.

Taylor favors the LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in shade Elson 4, which is currently sold out at Sephora. However, the brand carries other shades in the formula that she loves.

Another Taylor-approved lip product is the Permagel Ultra Lip Pencil. Her favorite is in shade Deep Dive, which you cannot buy at Sephora. However, she’s also a fan of the shade Structure, which you can!

Finish off your lips with the Lust: Lip Gloss in shade Prima Donna for a glossy, glam look.

On her eyes at the VMAs and in the “Bejeweled” video, Taylor is wearing the Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Eyeshadow Palette. The 10-pan palette features a mix of matte and shimmer shades in different formulas, including four of Pat‘s fan-favorite “special shades.” They’re the final four in the palette, and you can think of them as some of the glitteriest and most special eyeshadows in your collection.

In fact, any of the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Eyeshadow Palettes (which feature a similar layout and those “special shades”) come highly recommended by fans and the Just Jared team.

If you’re looking for a “cat eye sharp enough to kill a man,” like Taylor rocks in The Eras Tour concert film, she appears to favor the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in shade Xtreme Black.

The Sephora Savings Event is open to all Beauty Insider members at Sephora, but it opens earlier for Rouge members, who will get 20% off starting on April 5. VIB members will be able to access 15% off starting on April 9 and Insider members have 10% off starting on April 9. The sale runs until April 15. The Sephora Collection will be 30% off for the entire time.

To access your discount, use the code YAYSAVE at checkout.

Learn more about the sale!

Disclosure: Some products on this site use affiliate links and we may earn commission for any purchase made through the links.