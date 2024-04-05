Kirsten Dunst & Jimmy Kimmel's Sons Got Into 'Fight' at Kindergarten - Watch Now!

Kirsten Dunst and Jimmy Kimmel‘s sons got into some trouble at school!

During the 41-year-old Civil War actress’ appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday night (April 4), Jimmy, 56, brought up his 6-year-old son Billy getting into a “fight” with Kirsten‘s 5-year-old son Ennis in their kindergarten class.

“They had a fight, you know?” Jimmy mentioned. “Did you hear about this?”

Keep reading to find out more…“I heard in our parent-teacher conference. Ms. Julie told me about it,” Kirsten confirmed. “I know that Billy was sitting in a chair and Ennis then went to sharpen a pencil or something. Came back, saw there was an empty chair and sat in it, and Billy came back and was mad that Ennis was in his chair.”

“I heard a similar story that Billy got up to sharpen a pencil… and then there was a displacement there and they both cried,” Jimmy said.

Kirsten went on to say that the fight was the “only” drama she’s heard of between the boys, noting that all of the boys in the class are “very sweet.”

She also mentioned that Billy seems “mild mannered” in school, but Jimmy said that his son acts a lot different when he’s at home.

“We don’t understand it,” Jimmy said. “We got to the parent-teacher conference and we’re like, ‘Really? Oh, he’s such a good listener?’ … And then we’ll go home and go, ‘Your teacher said you were a great listener.’ And he’s very proud of himself, like, ‘Why are you not a good listener here at our house?’”

Kirsten then joked that her younger son James, 2, is “out of control” and that she and husband Jesse Plemons call him “Jimmy” when he’s “bad.” She said they also sometimes call him “baby Chris Farley” because of “the way he walks around.”

“He’s just hilarious,” she added. “He is. He’s just like a crazy little dude.”

“I’m afraid for little Jimmy to go to school to be honest,” Kirsten continued, to which Jimmy reassured her, “He’ll do alright. Jimmys do well. They thrive. Just by nature.”

