Nicholas Galitzine Reveals How He Broke His Ankle While Filming 'Mary & George'

Nicholas Galitzine is revealing an injury he suffered on set!

The 29-year-old actor is currently promoting his new Starz series Mary & George. In the show, Nicholas stars opposite Julianne Moore as George Villiers.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Nicholas told the story of how he broke his ankle while filming Mary & George!

Reflecting on all of the elaborate costumes he got to wear, Nicholas shared that a particular article caused his injury.

“There were these heeled shoes that you see characters wearing a lot,” he explained. “These stately homes have very slippery floors. While filming the scene in the first episode where I run and tackle this serving boy, my ankle slipped [and twisted] a full 90 degrees inward. I fractured my ankle and had to continue doing stunts the next couple days and then was dancing on it.”

Nicholas admitted that it was very difficult to cope with his broken ankle during filming.

“I was basically on set every single day of this six month shoot,” he said.. “Learning the dancing I had to do with a broken ankle. I was literally filming a dance sequence like three days after I broke my ankle, which is really difficult considering I’m actually not a dancer by trade either.”

The star also revealed that he suffered another blow.

“The same day [that I broke my ankle], one of my costars, in trying to hold me down, slammed my head into a table,” he shared. “So, I had a black eye and a broken ankle. Tony [Curran] head-butted me at one point. He also cut my chin open with one of his rings. I really went through the wars on this production.”

Amid all the press for Mary & George, Nicholas was spotted out and about on Friday (April 5) in London.

