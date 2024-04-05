'Quantum Leap' Reboot Canceled by NBC After Two Seasons

NBC has canceled the reboot of Quantum Leap after just two seasons.

The new series, starring Raymond Lee as physicist Dr. Ben Song, served as a follow-up to the 1989 series of the same name.

The season two finale aired back in February and it will now serve as the series finale as well.

The show’s co-showrunners Martin Gero and Dean Georgaris previously confirmed that the season two finale was not intended to be a series finale, but they had written it in a way to wrap up the storylines that had been followed in the season.

“When we got the early renewal for Season 2, we knew we were not going to end it on a cliffhanger,” Georgaris told Deadline. “We were going to end it on the first scene from Season 3, and we’re going to end it with the two characters together, but in a way that you never expected. And that sort of says to the audience, ‘look at all the great places we can go.’ So if it feels like a completion for audiences, that’s wonderful. It is a completion of part of the journey, but I think for us, it serves as the launch for the rest of the journey.”

