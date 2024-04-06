Kristen Wiig Joins Five-Timers Club During Star-Studded 'SNL' Monologue With Cameos From Ryan Gosling, Matt Damon & More

Kristen Wiig got initiated into the Five-Timers Club with a star-studded opening monologue during the April 6 episode of Saturday Night Live!

The Palm Royale actress and SNL cast alum is taking over the popular late-night show with musical guest Raye tonight.

Her opening monologue was a celebratory moment that was interrupted by quite a few celebrities who were also seemingly initiated into the Club – even if they hadn’t actually hosted five times.

Keep reading to find out more…

While kicking off the show, Kristen was interrupted by Paul Rudd, who arrived in his iconic Five-Timers Club Jacket.

Other guests who appeared included the likes of Matt Damon, writer Paula Pell and Ryan Gosling. They all had jackets, too, even though they hadn’t hosted enough times.

After a musical number, Kristen was finally handed her Jacket by Ryan.

Tonight she becomes the 25th star to be inducted into the Five-Timers Club. See who else is on the list with her!

Keep an eye on this post, and we’ll get it update once the monologue is available online. We’ll also let you know if anything else big happens during the show.

In the meantime, did you see that Kristen already revisited one of her iconic SNL characters this week?