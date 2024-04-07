Demi Moore, Anitta & More Stars Attend Dolce & Gabbana 40th Anniversary Party - See All the Pics!
So many celebrities stepped out to attend the Dolce & Gabbana 40th Anniversary party on Saturday night (April 6) in Milan, Italy!
The special event was attended by the likes of Demi Moore, Anitta, Naomi Campbell and Helen Mirren. That’s just scratching the surface.
In all, more than 20 stars were there. To make it easier for you, we pulled together all of the photos for you to easily peruse. That way you can see who was there and what they were wearing.
Demi Moore
Helen Mirren
Naomi Campbell
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Lupita Nyong’o
Anitta
Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards
Bianca Balti
Moon Ga-young
Theo Hernandez and Zoe Cristofoli
Doyoung
Olivia Culpo
Lady Kitty Spencer
Isabeli Fontana
Alton Mason
Isabella Rossellini
Lucien Laviscount
David Gandy
Pelayo Diaz
Lily James
FYI: Anitta, Helen, Demi, Lupita, Cher, Alexander, Lily and Rosie are all wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
