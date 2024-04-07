Demi Moore, Anitta & More Stars Attend Dolce & Gabbana 40th Anniversary Party - See All the Pics!

So many celebrities stepped out to attend the Dolce & Gabbana 40th Anniversary party on Saturday night (April 6) in Milan, Italy!

The special event was attended by the likes of Demi Moore, Anitta, Naomi Campbell and Helen Mirren. That’s just scratching the surface.

In all, more than 20 stars were there. To make it easier for you, we pulled together all of the photos for you to easily peruse. That way you can see who was there and what they were wearing.

Head inside to see all of the photos…

Demi Moore

Helen Mirren

Naomi Campbell

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Lupita Nyong’o

Anitta

Cher and Alexander “AE” Edwards

Bianca Balti

Moon Ga-young

Theo Hernandez and Zoe Cristofoli

Doyoung

Olivia Culpo

Lady Kitty Spencer

Isabeli Fontana

Alton Mason

Isabella Rossellini

Lucien Laviscount

David Gandy

Pelayo Diaz

Lily James

FYI: Anitta, Helen, Demi, Lupita, Cher, Alexander, Lily and Rosie are all wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Scroll through even more photos from the event in the gallery…