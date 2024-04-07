9-1-1's Oliver Stark Responds to Haters Over Bisexual Storyline

9-1-1 actor Oliver Stark has released a statement to any trolls who took issue with his character’s latest story line on the ABC drama.

Spoilers ahead!

If you don’t know, Buck kissed Tommy, played by Lou Ferrigno Jr., in the latest episode.

Keep reading to find out more…

On Saturday (April 6), Oliver posted on Instagram, “If you are one of the smaller group of people commenting on my posts about how this has ruined the show, I would like you to know that I truly don’t care.”

“This is a show about love and inclusion,” Oliver continued. “It’s featured queer relationships from the very beginning including a beautiful Black lesbian marriage played out by two of the best actresses I’ve ever watched,” he continued. “If one other character finding a new facet to his sexuality and [realizing] his bisexuality is your deal breaker — I fear you’ve missed the entire point of the show. You are not required to announce your departure.”

Read his entire statement in the gallery below…