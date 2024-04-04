Oliver Stark & '9-1-1' Creator Talk Buck's Kiss with [SPOILER], Queer Storyline Explained

Everyone is going to be talking about THAT kiss from the latest episode of 9-1-1, which happened to be the show’s milestone 100th episode.

This post will clearly contain spoilers from 9-1-1 season seven, episode four, so beware of reading further if you don’t want to know what happened.

Oliver Stark‘s character Buck shared a kiss with someone at the end of the episode and it was a major moment for both the character and the series.

So, who did he kiss?

Buck kissed Tommy, played by Lou Ferrigno Jr.!!!

In the episode, Buck first experiences jealousy over Eddie’s new friend Tommy as his buddy was spending a lot of time with his new pal. The jealousy led Buck to knocking Eddie down and spraining his leg during a game of basketball.

Tommy went to Buck’s apartment to apologize for taking Eddie away from him. Buck admitted to Tommy that he actually was trying to spend more time with him, not Eddie. The two then kissed.

So, what did Oliver have to say about the moment?

“I wasn’t so much told, as asked,” Oliver told Variety about learning about the scene. “[Series co-creator Tim Minear] had already been in contact with Lou, who plays Tommy — he wanted to know that he was on board before bringing it to me. So not with too much notice he said, ‘I think this is the most truthful way to continue Buck’s storyline.’ And I said, ‘I 100% agree.’”

Oliver things the queer storyline for Buck “is going to be great.”

“I think it’s deserved and I think it’s earned — and I am excited to get the chance to tell it,” he added.

“As to what the fans are going to think of it, I don’t know. But I mean that in a great way: Like, it’s almost none of my business. As the actor, if you get too caught up in what the reaction is going to be, you’re probably going to get yourself into dangerous territory. The most efficient way, or the most sensible way to deal with it, is to just focus on the moment and find something that feels truthful while we’re making the show. And then if people love it, that’s fantastic. And if they take issue with it, you know — that’s also fine. That’s the point in making these things,” Oliver said. “Obviously, I hope they like it, but if they don’t, I still feel like we told a truthful story for Buck in these episodes.”

Tim told TheWrap, “We’ve been headed here for a long time, consciously or not. The threads have been there for some seasons now… I have been thinking about this story for a long time. I was kind of bored with the hamster wheel of the relationships [Buck] had been in. His story needed a slap. It needed some something fresh. This felt like it could be important to some people, and it felt like it was right for the character.”

He added, “I’ve always had in my head that I wanted a partner for Buck to be someone where it wasn’t easy. He doesn’t know what these feelings of jealousy might be. He just feels something and it’s unsettling and it’s new.”

Oliver also addressed how fans have wanted Buck to kiss Ryan Guzman‘s Eddie for years.

“It’s difficult, right? When I say that there have been signs of this coming throughout the years, obviously some of those moments have involved Eddie,” he told TheWrap. “Does that mean I think Buck is in love with or has a crush on Eddie? Not necessarily. We’ll see him start to question things about himself as we go on.”

