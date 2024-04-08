'American Idol' Top 20 to Be Revealed on April 14 - Meet the Top 24 Contestants!

The Top 24 contestants have performed on American Idol, but you’re going to have to wait another week to find out who advances to the next round.

ABC flew all of the Top 24 contestants to Disney’s Aulani Resort in Hawaii to compete in the latest round with Tori Kelly and Jelly Roll serving as the guest mentors.

America is voting for their favorites for the first time during this round and fans were given the chance to vote across the two nights of performances on April 7 and 8.

Only four contestants will be cut after this round and the Top 20 contestants will perform on April 14. One night later, the Top 14 contestants will be revealed on April 15.

