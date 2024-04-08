15 Stars Who Don't Wash Their Hair Every Day - Reasons Why Revealed!

Believe it or not, celebrities don’t all wash their hair every day!

People have strong opinions about how often it’s necessary to wash your hair, and Hollywood’s biggest stars are no exception.

Although the topic doesn’t typically come up in interviews and other public conversations, some well-known faces have made their hair-washing routines known over the years, and some of them will surprise you!

Browse through the slideshow to find out what 15 celebrities had to say about not washing their hair every day…