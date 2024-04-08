Anitta 2024 Tour Dates & Cities Revealed for Baile Funk Experience!
Anitta is going out on tour!
The 31-year-old entertainer just announced her long-awaited tour, the BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE tour, which kicks off next month in Mexico City.
Tickets for the Mexico City and South America dates will go on sale Thursday, April 11 at 10am local time. Tickets for U.S. dates will be go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10am local time.
Keep reading to find out where Anitta will be headed…
BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE 2024 Tour Dates
May 18, 2024 – Mexico City, MX Salon LA
May 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
May 23, 2024 – Miami Beach, FL Filmore
May 26, 2024 – Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live
May 28, 2024 – Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway
May 29, 2024 – Toronto, ON HISTORY
June 1, 2024 – Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
June 2, 2024 – New York, NY Brooklyn Paramount
June 7, 2024 – Bogota, Columbia Lourdes Music Hall
June 9, 2024 – Lima, Peru CCB
June 14, 2024 – Santiago, Chile Basel
June 16, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina Vorterix
June 25, 2024 – Berlin, Germany Metropol
June 26, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg
June 28, 2024 – London, United Kingdom O2 Kentish Town Forum
June 29, 2024 – Paris, France Elysee Montmartre
July 1, 2024 – Ibiza, Spain Pacha
July 3, 2024 – Madrid, Spain Sala La Riviera
July 4, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz
July 7, 2024 – Milan, Italy Fabrique
July 8, 2024 – Ibiza, Spain Pacha
If you didn’t see, Anitta made quite a splash on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party last month by wearing a completely see-through dress that showed everything underneath. She wore no bra and just a pair of panties to cover up.