Anitta 2024 Tour Dates & Cities Revealed for Baile Funk Experience!

Anitta is going out on tour!

The 31-year-old entertainer just announced her long-awaited tour, the BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE tour, which kicks off next month in Mexico City.

Tickets for the Mexico City and South America dates will go on sale Thursday, April 11 at 10am local time. Tickets for U.S. dates will be go on sale to the general public on Friday, April 12 at 10am local time.

Keep reading to find out where Anitta will be headed…

BAILE FUNK EXPERIENCE 2024 Tour Dates

May 18, 2024 – Mexico City, MX Salon LA

May 21, 2024 – Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

May 23, 2024 – Miami Beach, FL Filmore

May 26, 2024 – Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

May 28, 2024 – Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 29, 2024 – Toronto, ON HISTORY

June 1, 2024 – Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

June 2, 2024 – New York, NY Brooklyn Paramount

June 7, 2024 – Bogota, Columbia Lourdes Music Hall

June 9, 2024 – Lima, Peru CCB

June 14, 2024 – Santiago, Chile Basel

June 16, 2024 – Buenos Aires, Argentina Vorterix

June 25, 2024 – Berlin, Germany Metropol

June 26, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands Melkweg

June 28, 2024 – London, United Kingdom O2 Kentish Town Forum

June 29, 2024 – Paris, France Elysee Montmartre

July 1, 2024 – Ibiza, Spain Pacha

July 3, 2024 – Madrid, Spain Sala La Riviera

July 4, 2024 – Barcelona, Spain Razzmatazz

July 7, 2024 – Milan, Italy Fabrique

July 8, 2024 – Ibiza, Spain Pacha

