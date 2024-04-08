'MaXXXine' Debuts Thrilling Trailer Featuring Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon, Halsey & More - Watch!

MaXXXine is coming!

“Her dream was to be a star…but Hollywood can be a killer,” the very first trailer proclaims, which just debuted on Monday (April 8). The movie hits theaters on July 5!

The latest saga in the world of X from writer and director Ti West stars Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, with Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Here’s a plot summary: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

