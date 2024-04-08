Top Stories
There's 21 TV Shows Canceled in 2024 So Far: 3 NBC Shows, 3 Netflix Series & More on This List

Nicola Coughlin Has a Stipulation in Her 'Bridgerton' Contract Regarding Her Intimate Scenes

'Chicago Fire' Season 13: Everything We Know, Including 3 Cast Members That Won't Be Back

Apr 08, 2024 at 10:24 am
By JJ Staff

'MaXXXine' Debuts Thrilling Trailer Featuring Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon, Halsey & More - Watch!

MaXXXine is coming!

“Her dream was to be a star…but Hollywood can be a killer,” the very first trailer proclaims, which just debuted on Monday (April 8). The movie hits theaters on July 5!

The latest saga in the world of X from writer and director Ti West stars Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Moses Sumney, Michelle Monaghan, Bobby Cannavale, Halsey, Lily Collins, with Giancarlo Esposito, and Kevin Bacon.

Here’s a plot summary: In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.

Watch the trailer…

Photos: A24
Posted to: Bobby Cannavale, Elizabeth Debicki, Halsey, Kevin Bacon, Lily Collins, Mia Goth, Michelle Monaghan, Moses Sumney, with Giancarlo Esposito